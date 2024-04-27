FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $124.61.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

