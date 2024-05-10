Head-To-Head Analysis: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) & Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $41.11 billion 0.81 $2.12 billion $6.47 15.71

Analyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Arrow Merger and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 1 7 6 0 2.36

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $105.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A -23.97% -7.91% LyondellBasell Industries 5.20% 19.31% 6.84%

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Golden Arrow Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

