Head-To-Head Analysis: Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for W&T Offshore and Stratex Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 227.73%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 2.93% -71.70% -1.95% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares W&T Offshore and Stratex Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.66 $15.60 million $0.10 23.80 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.