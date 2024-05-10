Financial Analysis: Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Houston American Energy and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houston American Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -404.41% -2.72% -2.62% Coloured Ties Capital N/A -4.84% -4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $790,000.00 22.10 -$3.21 million ($0.30) -5.33 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $3.02 million $0.03 6.67

Coloured Ties Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloured Ties Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Coloured Ties Capital

(Get Free Report)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.