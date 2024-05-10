Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $184.24

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.94.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

