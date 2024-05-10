Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $1,285.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,285.41.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO opened at $1,305.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,158.92. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $617.99 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $605.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
