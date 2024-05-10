Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Head to Head Review

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 3 1 0 2.00 VectivBio 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 139.76%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than VectivBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -355.08% -48.23% -31.35% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 7.85 -$892.87 million ($0.47) -1.95 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

VectivBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats VectivBio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About VectivBio

(Get Free Report)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.