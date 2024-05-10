Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

