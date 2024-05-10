Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Portillo’s has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

