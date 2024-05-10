Critical Comparison: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A 10.99% 9.49% First Majestic Silver -23.55% -1.85% -1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athena Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 110.42%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $576.39 million 3.73 -$135.11 million ($0.48) -15.59

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

Athena Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

