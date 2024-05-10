Critical Comparison: FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than FOMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oddity Tech and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oddity Tech and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million 4.25 $58.53 million $1.02 37.27 FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

