Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $45,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

