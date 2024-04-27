Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,701 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO opened at $15.20 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

