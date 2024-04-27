Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.