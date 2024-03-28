Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

