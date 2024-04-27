OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $113,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

