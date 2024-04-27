RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zscaler by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $39,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

