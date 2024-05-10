Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 106 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 106 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($187.76).
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.7 %
TW opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.80) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.65.
Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
