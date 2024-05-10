CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 170 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($187.94).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 162 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($189.27).

CLS Price Performance

CLS stock opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.45. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.39 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CLS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,269.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

