CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 170 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($187.94).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 162 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($189.27).
CLS Price Performance
CLS stock opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.45. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.39 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.
CLS Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
