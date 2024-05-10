Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Decreased by William Blair

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 80.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

