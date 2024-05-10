Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,298 ($41.43) per share, for a total transaction of £131.92 ($165.73).

On Friday, April 5th, Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.21), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($76,767.70).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,314 ($41.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,425.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,917 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.79). The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,367.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,642.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXS shares. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($106.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.39) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($55.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.49) to GBX 3,520 ($44.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($76.36).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

