Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.