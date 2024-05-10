Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $193.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

