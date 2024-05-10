Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

HSIC opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

