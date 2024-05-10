A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Purchases 25 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £146 ($183.42).
Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13).
- On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($61,275.98).
A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.4 %
BAG stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 530.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43).
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.56) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
