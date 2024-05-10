Analysts Issue Forecasts for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $41.97 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,497,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

