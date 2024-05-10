Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $42.25

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

