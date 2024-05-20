Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Rubrik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.