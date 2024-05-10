Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $197.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN stock opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

