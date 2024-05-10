Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Target Price at $298.67

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Waters stock opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

