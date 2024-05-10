Koppers Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Koppers has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,522.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,522.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Koppers by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 617.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.