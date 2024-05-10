The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Marcus has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Marcus by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.