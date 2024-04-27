24,891 Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WOR opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WOR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.