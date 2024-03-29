Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
