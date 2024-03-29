Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of BMWYY opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.