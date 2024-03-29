Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
