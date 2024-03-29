Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.43.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

