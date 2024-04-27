Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

