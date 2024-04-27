Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 729 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 18.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 126.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $428,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 37.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $67.08 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

