Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

