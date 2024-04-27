Larson Financial Group LLC Has $46,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 57,050.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.