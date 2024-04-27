Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.92 and a 200 day moving average of $379.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

