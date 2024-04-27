Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

QQQM opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.60 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.