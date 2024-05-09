The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 229,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $217.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

