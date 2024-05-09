Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 644,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 119,224 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

