Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 1,557.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR opened at $29.22 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

