Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

