Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $131.60 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

