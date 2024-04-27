Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

