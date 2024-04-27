StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 111,948 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $535,208.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

