Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 134 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.